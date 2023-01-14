Only 2 NFL players were unanimous picks for All-Pro team

The Associated Press announced their 2022 All-Pro Teams on Friday and just two players were unanimous picks: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jefferson and Kelce were each voted First-Team All-Pro on all 50 ballots. Three other players fell just short with 49 of a possible 50 First-Team votes.

Just two players — Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce — were voted First-Team All-Pro on all 50 ballots. Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bosa and Chris Jones got 49/50. https://t.co/3mzLsJyJbm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2023

The 23-year-old Jefferson led the league with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards to go along with eight touchdowns. His 128 catches broke a franchise record held by Cris Carter (122) and his yardage total also surpassed a franchise record previously held by Randy Moss (1,632).

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Kelce closed out the regular season with 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers topped all tight ends across the league and his 12 touchdowns were second only to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (14).

For Jefferson, this marks the third time in his career he’s been named an All-Pro. It’s the seventh such honor for Kelce.

In addition to being named unanimous First-Team All-Pros, Jefferson and Kecle were also voted to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.