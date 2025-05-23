Pablo Torre uncovers full story behind infamous shirtless Bill Belichick video

It has been well over a year since a surreal video surfaced of a shirtless Bill Belichick doing what many called the “walk of shame,” and Pablo Torre recently went to great lengths to uncover the full story behind the clip.

In November 2023, some footage from a Ring door camera was shared on social media that showed a man purported to be Belichick walking out of the front door of a home and going down some steps. Belichick, who was 72 at the time, almost resembled a college kid who had just had a long night of partying.

Eventually, the dots were connected and people realized Belichick had been staying with Jordon Hudson. The two supposedly began dating earlier that year. There were some reports that the home Belichick was walking out of belonged to Hudson, but that was not entirely true.

Hudson had rented an Airbnb

Torre, who has spent recent weeks digging as deeply as he can into Belichick’s relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson, recently tracked down the New England-area rental property where Belichick had been staying when the Ring camera video was recorded. Torre rented the Airbnb himself, which led to him having a conversation with the owners.

The former ESPN host also uncovered a new video from the same Ring camera that showed a shirtless Belichick walking down the stairs with some sort of satchel over his shoulder.

Torre shared the video and much, much more during the latest episode of his “Pablo Torre Finds Out” show on Friday.

Remember the viral Ring cam video of topless Bill Belichick? @PabloTorre actually:



📦 obtained a new Ring video

📍 geo-located the porch

📝 unearthed Jordon Hudson's Airbnb review

🏘️ rented the Airbnb

🎥 filmed a shot-for-shot re-make of his own pic.twitter.com/2TIEyHQCcn — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 23, 2025

The Airbnb owners share their story

Torre played audio of an interview he conducted with a male and female who own the Airbnb together. The owners said Hudson rented the unit and that they were initially concerned for her because of the age discrepancy between Hudson and the person she checked into the property with.

“We saw the Ring video in the morning not knowing who this was, but it was an older gentleman with a very young woman who checked in the night before,” the female owner said, as transcribed by Douglas Charles of Bro Bible. “And a car parked up where it said no parking was like worrisome to us that this is going to shut us down. We need to make sure that they know registered guests cannot…”

At that point, the male owner interjected to share his theories on the man that checked into the Airbnb with Hudson.

“She’s with this creepy old guy who’s either her relative or a drug dealer was the first thing. … Because of the age discrepancy, you go, ‘He must be a freaking coke dealer,’” he said. “So that was her first reaction. And then I started looking. I’m like, ‘That does look like Belichick.’”

The male owner also said the two owners thought Hudson might be “a dancer or an escort.” They eventually became convinced that the man they saw on their Ring camera was Belichick and that he was leaving the property early for practice with the New England Patriots.

How did the video leak?

One big question has always been how the Ring camera footage got out. The Airbnb owners told Torre that they wanted to make it “extraordinarily clear” that they did not release the video to the public or to anyone to share on social media. They did, however, send the video to a friend when they were trying to make sense of what was going on.

The owners don’t feel too badly about the video leaking. They said the “regret not making money off” of it after seeing it in Netflix specials and elsewhere.

The relationship between Belichick and Hudson has become one of the biggest stories of the offseason as Belichick prepares for his first year at North Carolina. In some ways, the Ring camera video is where all the gossip began.