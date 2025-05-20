Big rumor surfaces about Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick has done very little to hide the fact that his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson is serious, and a new report claims the two have taken the next big step in their lives together.

Katherine Rosman of the New York Times published a lengthy story on Tuesday that attempts to pull back more of the curtain on Belichick and Hudson, the 24-year-old former cheerleader whom Belichick has been dating since at least 2023. One of the revelations that was made in the piece is that “Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married.”

Hudson is clearly a huge part of Belichick’s life, even if she is young enough to be the North Carolina coach’s granddaughter. A coach who was known for despising outside distractions during his legendary tenure with the New England Patriots has somehow allowed his dating life to become the biggest story of the football offseason.

Still, there would be some shock factor if Belichick were to actually marry Hudson. Most people assumed at first that the 73-year-old coach was simply having some fun after his split from longtime ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday. Next thing you know, Hudson was awkwardly interrupting Belichick’s interviews and strutting around the UNC practice field like a member of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s staff.

Even if Belichick and Hudson are engaged, we doubt that either would confirm the news. Belichick has made an effort recently to return the focus to his first season with the Tar Heels.