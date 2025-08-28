Packers player made the final roster after changing positions

A Green Bay Packers player managed to make the team’s 53-man roster this week after he changed positions earlier in the offseason.

Bo Melton was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round back in 2022. The former Rutgers player was a wide receiver at the time. The Packers signed Melton off of Seattle’s practice late in the 2022 season, and he had been a wide receiver for Green Bay until several months ago.

Melton, who has 24 receptions in 22 games with the Packers, began getting reps at cornerback during minicamp in June. He said at the time that he was not transitioning to cornerback but that him getting reps defensively was “just something (the Packers) want to look at.”

Melton was impressive enough at his new position that Green Bay’s coaching staff decided to keep him on the 53-man roster as a cornerback. General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that the team knew “right away” that Melton was going to be able to handle the switch.

“He just kept stacking days. He just didn’t have those moments where you’re like, wow, he looks like a complete fish out of water. You never saw that,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, it wasn’t perfect. There were times and there are guys that have been playing DB for 10 years that have the same kind of moments. The mentality and how he attacked it, I think everybody in the building knew he would do that. His attitude’s infectious and he just doesn’t have a bad day.”

Very few people are expecting Melton to have the kind of success that a certain two-way rookie should have in the NFL, but there is no denying that going from playing offense to playing defense at the pro level is incredibly difficult. The fact that Melton was able to do so and make the final roster for a team with playoff aspirations is impressive.