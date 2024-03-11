Packers make decision on RB Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers are making some big moves at the running back position.

The Packers on Monday agreed to a deal with free agent running back Josh Jacobs. At the time the deal was reported, there was some thought that Green Bay would be pairing Jacobs together with Aaron Jones, while AJ Dillon would be leaving in free agency. However, there is much less certainty now regarding that outcome.

The Packers were hoping to restructure Jones’ contract entering the final season of his 4-year, $48 million deal. The two sides were apparently unable to agreed to a restructure, so the Packers informed Jones they plan to release him.

After reaching agreement today with free-agent RB Josh Jacobs, the Packers informed RB Aaron Jones that he is being released, per source. Jones now will be a free agent. pic.twitter.com/KsZAfhl5lW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The question is whether Green Bay would designate Jones as a June 1 cut, which would create more salary cap space.

A question yet to be answered is whether the #Packers will wait until Wednesday to cut Jones and do it with a June 1 designation as they are doing with Campbell. A team can do that twice an off-season. They would gain almost $12M in cap space as opposed to $5M if done right away. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 11, 2024

In addition to Jones, Green Bay is releasing David Bakhtiari and De’Vondre Campbell to create salary cap space.

Even though the team is planning to release Jones, that does not preclude the running back from eventually returning to the Packers if he is unable to find a better offer elsewhere.