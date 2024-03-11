 Skip to main content
Packers make decision on RB Aaron Jones

March 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Aaron Jones in his Green Bay Packers uniform

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores and celebrates a touchdown on the first drive against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game Monday, October 5, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers are making some big moves at the running back position.

The Packers on Monday agreed to a deal with free agent running back Josh Jacobs. At the time the deal was reported, there was some thought that Green Bay would be pairing Jacobs together with Aaron Jones, while AJ Dillon would be leaving in free agency. However, there is much less certainty now regarding that outcome.

The Packers were hoping to restructure Jones’ contract entering the final season of his 4-year, $48 million deal. The two sides were apparently unable to agreed to a restructure, so the Packers informed Jones they plan to release him.

The question is whether Green Bay would designate Jones as a June 1 cut, which would create more salary cap space.

In addition to Jones, Green Bay is releasing David Bakhtiari and De’Vondre Campbell to create salary cap space.

Even though the team is planning to release Jones, that does not preclude the running back from eventually returning to the Packers if he is unable to find a better offer elsewhere.

