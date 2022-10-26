Packers interested in 7-time Pro Bowl WR?

The Green Bay Packers are likely exploring several potential ways to upgrade at the wide receiver position prior to next Tuesday’s trade deadline, and AJ Green could be one player to keep an eye on.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in his insider column on Wednesday that Green is an “interesting name” that has been floated as a trade target for the Packers.

Green, 34, is well past his prime. He has just 10 catches for 56 yards in his second season with the Arizona Cardinals. He managed to play a significant role last season with 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns, though there was one particular play that resulted in him becoming the butt of social media jokes.

The Packers have averaged just 18.3 points per game and are 3-4 entering Week 8. They have a difficult road game upcoming against the Buffalo Bills, so they are in real danger of falling to 3-5. Aaron Rodgers has not hidden his frustration with some of his teammates. He would surely be open to the idea of adding a proven veteran who has been to the Pro Bowl seven times.