Packers LB sets off alarms on Twitter with ‘realtor’ tweets

One Green Bay Packers player alarmed the team’s fans with a tweet sent on Friday.

Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith tweeted that he needed a realtor in Green Bay as soon as possible.

I need a realtor in GreenBay ASAP‼️ — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) July 23, 2021

That caused an immediate stir among fans who were concerned. His tweet came around the time a report said that contract talks between Davante Adams and the Packers fell through.

Was Smith taking cues from Adams and Aaron Rodgers and looking to exit Green Bay too?

He tried to assuage the concerns of Packers fans by saying he was looking for a new house due to the real estate market being up.

Are you guys crazy the Market is up! I’m just trying to find a new house — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) July 23, 2021

Well, that should make people feel better.

Smith, 28, is entering his third season with the Packers. He has taken his game to a new level in Green Bay, with 26 total sacks over his last two seasons. He should have plenty of money for real estate based on the 4-year, $66 million contract he signed in 2019.