Packers mob young fan for making incredible grab

The Green Bay Packers’ “Family Night” event was supposed to be a chance for the 2024 squad to strut their stuff for the fans ahead of the new season. However, it was a fan who ended up stealing the show.

On Saturday, the Packers held their annual “Family Night” scrimmage at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Over 60,000 fans packed the venue to watch a two-hour session of the team running drills and scrimmages.

One clip from the event has since been trending on X. A young fan named Trace Ramirez was given the opportunity to run drills on the field with a few other kids.

Ramirez didn’t waste his chance to impress both the Packers players and the tens of thousands of fans in attendance. He caught three straight punts while somehow managing to hold on to each ball at the same time.

This young @packers fan caught 3 balls at once and the whole squad was LOVING IT. pic.twitter.com/BOlawDtUyP — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2024

The entire Packers roster mobbed Ramirez in excitement. The moment was likely one that solidified Ramirez’s Packers fandom for life.

The Packers have built themselves a young, talented squad that could potentially be a dark horse contender this season. With Jordan Love now under contract for the foreseeable future, Green Bay has a chance to be in contention for quite some time.

And if the Packers ever need a punt returner down the line, perhaps they could give Ramirez and his magnetic hands a call.