Packers offense gets important weapon back ahead of playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are getting an important player back ahead of the playoffs.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is set to make his season debut on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari is set to make his season debut Sunday vs. Detroit barring late change, per source. @RobDemovsky hit on this being a strong possibility earlier, and it looks like Bakhtiari will get his action since December 2020. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 8, 2022

Bakhtiari tore his ACL last year and then suffered a setback, which pushed back his return for the 2021 season. He practiced during the week and was listed as questionable for Green Bay’s Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.

Bakhtiari is among the better tackles in the league and one of Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted teammates. At the time he was injured last season, Bakhtiari was graded as Pro Football Focus’ second-best tackle.

Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice, per @RapSheet Bakhtiari: PFF's 2nd highest-graded tackle (91.8) pic.twitter.com/Lib5FIVwa2 — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2021

Photo: Nov 1, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Packer 29-10. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports