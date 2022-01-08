 Skip to main content
Packers offense gets important weapon back ahead of playoffs

January 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

The Green Bay Packers are getting an important player back ahead of the playoffs.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is set to make his season debut on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL last year and then suffered a setback, which pushed back his return for the 2021 season. He practiced during the week and was listed as questionable for Green Bay’s Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.

Bakhtiari is among the better tackles in the league and one of Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted teammates. At the time he was injured last season, Bakhtiari was graded as Pro Football Focus’ second-best tackle.

