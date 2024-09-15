Packers have perfect social media post about ‘vomit ball’ incident vs. Colts

The Green Bay Packers managed to find the sense of humor in their sticky situation on Sunday.

Green Bay defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 by a 16-10 final score. One of the most … notable moments of the game came in the first half when Packers center Josh Myers, apparently feeling sick, was seen vomiting on the football right before snapping it.

Those with strong stomachs (no pun intended) can watch the video here.

After the game, the Packers had an incredible post to their X page about the episode. They posted a video of their head coach Matt LaFleur speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference about the “puke and rally,” calling it a “first.”

The most priceless part of the post though was the caption. “We left it all out there today,” the Packers wrote.

We left it all out there today pic.twitter.com/F54kRdBNWC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 15, 2024

That was certainly fitting as the Packers did indeed leave it all out there. Additionally, Myers left all the contents of his stomach out on the football.

After taking the “vomit ball” snap, Packers QB Malik Willis scrambled with the football instead of trying to throw it (and understandably so). While the Packers were forced to punt on that drive, they still managed to secure their first victory of the season, so they were all able to have a good laugh about it. But there must be something in the air on the gridiron these days as we had already seen another player puke in the middle of a game earlier this month.