Packers looking to trade up in draft to fill major need?

The Green Bay Packers are armed with two first-round picks in the NFL Draft after they traded Davante Adams, and they may use those picks to find a replacement for the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Packers have their own pick in the first round on Thursday night at No. 28. They also acquired the 22nd overall pick as part of the trade that sent Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are exploring the possibility of trading up in the first round. They believe they may have to do that to land the wide receiver of their choice.

Adams is not the only receiver the Packers have lost this offseason. Marquez Valdes-Scantling also signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. With Rodgers having committed to Green Bay this offseason, it would be a shock if the team did not target a wideout in the first round.

There are several receivers in the draft who could go in the top 10. Among them are Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Former Alabama star Jameson Williams and USC’s Drake London should also go in the first 10-15 picks. If the Packers want one of those receivers, they may have to package their two first-round picks to move up.

Rodgers knew Adams wanted out of Green Bay when Rodgers signed his new deal with the team. It would stand to reason that the Packers told the reigning MVP they have a contingency plan in place. There was a rumor earlier this month that Green Bay might swing a big trade, but that has not happened. Perhaps the big move will come on draft night.