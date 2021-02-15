Pacman Jones arrested after allegedly beating person unconscious

Former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones is once again in trouble with the law, and his latest arrest sounds quite serious.

Jones was arrested in Cincinnati early Monday morning after he allegedly beat a person unconscious, according to court records obtained by WCPO. The 37-year-old was charged with misdemeanor assault after he was accused of punching and kicking a person in the head repeatedly.

Jones was scheduled to face a judge in Hamilton County on Monday.

Those who followed Jones’ career know that he has been arrested multiple times. He was suspended the entire 2007 season and part of 2008 for a strip club shooting he incited. He was even arrested at a casino as recently as 2019 but had been out of the news otherwise until now.

Jones played the bulk of his career for the Cincinnati Bengals. He retired in 2019 and opened up last year about his mental health issues.