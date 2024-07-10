Ex-Panthers exec Adrian Wilson facing domestic violence charges

Adrian Wilson recently left his position as the Carolina Panthers’ vice president of player personnel. Now we have more information about what likely led to his departure.

Wilson was arrested by the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona on June 1 on three domestic violence charges. The 44-year-old player-turned-executive was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Scottsdale police say Wilson was arrested just after 6:00 a.m. at his home on June 1. Records show Wilson posted bail that same day. He next court date is July 16 for a virtual case management conference, according to ESPN.

The Panthers declined comment on the arrest but issued a statement on Sunday regarding Wilson.

“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as vice president of player personnel for the Carolina Panthers. Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment,” the team said in a statement on Sunday.

Wilson played safety from 2001-2012 and spent his entire career with the Cardinals. He made five Pro Bowls during his lengthy career and then began a front-office career in 2015 as a scout with Arizona. Wilson was part of Arizona’s front office from 2015-2022 before leaving for the Panthers in 2023 to become their VP of player personnel.