Panthers hire former All-Pro to big front office position

The new-look Carolina Panthers have added another big name.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Panthers have hired Adrian Wilson to be their vice president of player personnel.

The 43-year-old Wilson is a former safety who played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals (earning three All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods). After retiring in 2015, Wilson joined the Cardinals as a scout and was eventually promoted to vice president of pro scouting. Wilson also briefly served as Arizona’s co-interim GM this past season after GM Steve Keim took a health-related leave of absence.

The Panthers, who went 7-10 in 2022, continue to make moves after hiring Frank Reich to be their new head coach. In addition to Wilson, they recently brought in another retired former Pro Bowler.