 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 25, 2023

Panthers have decided which QB they will draft

April 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Frank Reich looks ahead

Jan 31, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich speaks at his introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock in the NFL Draft since they completed a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears last month, and they have decided which player they are going to select.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Tuesday that he and general manager Scott Fitterer have come to an agreement on the quarterback they want to take with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Reich said the conclusion was reached on Monday.

It has been widely reported that the Panthers will draft Bryce Young. Though, Fitterer last week shot down the rumor that Carolina has already told the former Alabama that he is their guy.

Some rumors on social media Tuesday caused a huge shift in betting odds, with Kentucky’s Will Levis moving from +4000 to +400 to be taken with the top pick. Despite that, it would still be a huge surprise if the Panthers draft anyone other than Young. What happens after that is truly anyone’s guess.

Article Tags

Bryce YoungCarolina Panthers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus