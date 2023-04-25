Panthers have decided which QB they will draft

The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock in the NFL Draft since they completed a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears last month, and they have decided which player they are going to select.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Tuesday that he and general manager Scott Fitterer have come to an agreement on the quarterback they want to take with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Reich said the conclusion was reached on Monday.

Panthers HC Frank Reich said GM Scott Fitterer went into his office yesterday & asked him his preferred QB to take with No.1 overall pick. “It was kind of like a proposal. And I said yes. We have a consensus and we are excited.” Carolina knows the QB who will be their top pick. pic.twitter.com/zhm0AG80Cz — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2023

It has been widely reported that the Panthers will draft Bryce Young. Though, Fitterer last week shot down the rumor that Carolina has already told the former Alabama that he is their guy.

Some rumors on social media Tuesday caused a huge shift in betting odds, with Kentucky’s Will Levis moving from +4000 to +400 to be taken with the top pick. Despite that, it would still be a huge surprise if the Panthers draft anyone other than Young. What happens after that is truly anyone’s guess.