Report: Surprise NFC team inquired about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may be headed for a divorce with the Green Bay Packers, and a new team is said to be keeping tabs on the star quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “NFL Live” Thursday that the Carolina Panthers have reached out to the Packers about a potential trade for Rodgers.

The Panthers are in need of a starting quarterback after failed experiments with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield the past two seasons. New head coach Frank Reich has said the team will explore all options, so it makes sense that Carolina would want to see if Rodgers is available and possibly interested in joining them.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in the extension he signed with Green Bay last offseason, but he has plenty of control over his future. The 39-year-old has already openly contemplated retirement, and he could easily just call it a career if the Packers tried to trade him to a team for which he does not want to play.

Derek Carr is another veteran quarterback who has been linked to the Panthers.

While there have been strong signs that Rodgers wants to play for a new team next season, it seems unlikely that he would have interest in Carolina. The four-time NFL MVP almost certainly wants to join a team that is a star quarterback away from championship contention. Even with Rodgers, the Panthers probably would not be at that level.