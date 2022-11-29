 Skip to main content
Ex-Ohio State teammate has cool tribute to Dwayne Haskins

November 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dwayne Haskins throwing a football

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before he game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of Dwayne Haskins’ former Ohio State teammates had a cool way of paying tribute to his former quarterback prior to Monday night’s Indianapolis Colts-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was Haskins’ top target during the 2018 season, warmed up for the game while wearing a shirt dedicated to the quarterback. Monday marks Campbell’s first time facing the Steelers, Haskins’ final pro team, since the quarterback’s death in April.

Campbell had his best college season with Haskins as his quarterback, catching 12 touchdown passes in 2018. The wide receiver told Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star several months ago that he has struggled to come to grips with Haskins’ death.

“I still think about that every day, and it still doesn’t seem real to me,” Campbell said. “I honestly don’t know when it will seem real to me.”

Campbell, a former second-round pick, is having his best season as a pro in 2022, with three touchdown receptions in 11 games. He will clearly be playing with a heavy heart on Monday because of the significance of facing the Steelers.

Dwayne Haskins, Parris Campbell
