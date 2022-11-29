Ex-Ohio State teammate has cool tribute to Dwayne Haskins

One of Dwayne Haskins’ former Ohio State teammates had a cool way of paying tribute to his former quarterback prior to Monday night’s Indianapolis Colts-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was Haskins’ top target during the 2018 season, warmed up for the game while wearing a shirt dedicated to the quarterback. Monday marks Campbell’s first time facing the Steelers, Haskins’ final pro team, since the quarterback’s death in April.

Parris Campbell paying tribute to his college teammate Dwayne Haskins 🙏

Campbell had his best college season with Haskins as his quarterback, catching 12 touchdown passes in 2018. The wide receiver told Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star several months ago that he has struggled to come to grips with Haskins’ death.

“I still think about that every day, and it still doesn’t seem real to me,” Campbell said. “I honestly don’t know when it will seem real to me.”

Campbell, a former second-round pick, is having his best season as a pro in 2022, with three touchdown receptions in 11 games. He will clearly be playing with a heavy heart on Monday because of the significance of facing the Steelers.