Pat McAfee has interesting response to Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates praised the franchise icon, but thinks the team will struggle.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the air during “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee’s first reaction was to say that owner Jim Irsay probably contacted everyone in the team’s Ring of Honor to ask if they were interested in coaching. But McAfee was full of praise for Saturday, saying he was “pumped” for his ex-teammate and praising his leadership skills. However, he made a blunt admission about the team’s chances of success under Saturday.

“I’m pumped about this. Jeff’s probably going to be an incredible leader of men, but the team’s got no shot. They don’t even know who the f— he is,” McAfee said.

If the most diplomatic response to a hire is to say the team has no chance, that’s probably not a great sign. Admittedly, that may have been true no matter what direction the Colts had gone with their interim hire. This is still a more optimistic view on Saturday than most people are willing to offer, though.

Beyond Saturday’s lack of major coaching experience, one big problem might be his recent career as an NFL analyst. That has already set things up awkwardly for his coaching debut.