Patrick Mahomes makes surprising admission about his ankle injury

Patrick Mahomes was hobbled in the playoffs by an ankle injury, and two months later, that ankle is apparently still an issue for him.

Mahomes admitted on a media conference call Monday that he is still not 100 percent following the injury he suffered in the AFC Divisional round. The Chiefs quarterback said there are still some limitations on his ability to run and cut, though he expects no problems by the time training camp starts.

“I think now it’s been more about just kind of managing it, but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’ve had no necessarily limitations. It’s just when you go through a grind of a week of training and you’re trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time, you want to make sure you’re still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends.

“I think running and cutting, there will still be a little bit of limitation for the next few weeks, but I’m happy with where I’m at, and we’ll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season.”

Judging by what Mahomes said back in February, this might come as a bit of a surprise to him. It certainly illustrates how much Mahomes had to play through en route to a Super Bowl win.

Mahomes was limited in the playoffs, but still threw for 703 yards and 7 touchdowns in three games.