 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 7, 2024

Ex-Chiefs QB predicts Patrick Mahomes will use crazy move in a game

August 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Patrick Mahomes smiling

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ long-time backup had a bold reaction to a new video of Mahomes showing off a ridiculous move in practice.

On Wednesday, video went viral of Mahomes completing a behind-the-back pass during a training camp drill. That caught the attention of Chase Daniel, a longtime backup quarterback who spent three seasons with the Chiefs before Mahomes’ arrival.

Daniel predicted that Mahomes will eventually use the behind-the-back move in a game — and that it will work.

Mahomes has had the behind-the-back pass in his locker for quite some time. He has hinted at using it in a game, but has yet to actually do it. Clearly, though, he is still practicing it. If he ever pulled it out and had it work, it would contend for play of the year status.

Perhaps Mahomes will be motivated to pull out some tricks after where he landed on the league’s Top 100 list.

Chiefs fans, you’ll love this Andy Reid cheeseburger shirt. Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and you can wear it. This makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.

Article Tags

Chase DanielPatrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus