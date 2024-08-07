Ex-Chiefs QB predicts Patrick Mahomes will use crazy move in a game

Patrick Mahomes’ long-time backup had a bold reaction to a new video of Mahomes showing off a ridiculous move in practice.

On Wednesday, video went viral of Mahomes completing a behind-the-back pass during a training camp drill. That caught the attention of Chase Daniel, a longtime backup quarterback who spent three seasons with the Chiefs before Mahomes’ arrival.

Daniel predicted that Mahomes will eventually use the behind-the-back move in a game — and that it will work.

Ok this is so stupid. Mahomes just playing with everyone else. He’s going to try it in a game and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/K0xYWTp6ny — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 7, 2024

Mahomes has had the behind-the-back pass in his locker for quite some time. He has hinted at using it in a game, but has yet to actually do it. Clearly, though, he is still practicing it. If he ever pulled it out and had it work, it would contend for play of the year status.

Perhaps Mahomes will be motivated to pull out some tricks after where he landed on the league’s Top 100 list.

