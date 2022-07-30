Patrick Mahomes working hard on wild trick play

The Kansas City Chiefs will look different on offense this season, but there may still be an element of trickery in the playbook.

On Saturday, Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 Kansas City shared a video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes working on a behind-the-back pitch play with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kuntz noted that Mahomes has been putting a lot of effort into the play, suggesting that it might be more than just some practice field trickery.

Starting to think Patrick Mahomes is really going to do this in game, the more he keeps practicing it. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/X9OfXFGHts — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 30, 2022

Mahomes is known for his sidearm throws and the occasional flashy play during game action. This would certainly be an impressive addition to his repertoire. It would also be hugely risky since the risk of a fumble or a stuff would be fairly high.

The Chiefs know they might have to adapt some things this season with Tyreek Hill now in Miami. Defenses already made some progress toward taking big plays away from the team last season, so they might just have to hunt for new ways to generate them.