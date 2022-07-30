 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 30, 2022

Patrick Mahomes working hard on wild trick play

July 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs will look different on offense this season, but there may still be an element of trickery in the playbook.

On Saturday, Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 Kansas City shared a video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes working on a behind-the-back pitch play with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Kuntz noted that Mahomes has been putting a lot of effort into the play, suggesting that it might be more than just some practice field trickery.

Mahomes is known for his sidearm throws and the occasional flashy play during game action. This would certainly be an impressive addition to his repertoire. It would also be hugely risky since the risk of a fumble or a stuff would be fairly high.

The Chiefs know they might have to adapt some things this season with Tyreek Hill now in Miami. Defenses already made some progress toward taking big plays away from the team last season, so they might just have to hunt for new ways to generate them.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus