Monday, February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes had very fitting way of celebrating Super Bowl win

February 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Patrick Mahomes during warmups

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At the risk of being a little bit cliche, Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his Super Bowl victory in appropriate fashion.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes shared a photo to Instagram on Monday revealing how he celebrated the win — he went to Disneyland!

Mahomes was accompanied by wife Brittany and kids Bronze and Sterling, posing for a picture with them as a quartet.

Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday night, and there he was in Anaheim, Calif. at The Happiest Place on Earth the very next morning. That is some impressive stamina for Mahomes.

At 27 years old, Mahomes already has quite the trophy case with two Super Bowl MVPs now to go along with two league MVPs, an Offensive Player of the Year Award, and five Pro Bowl selections. Based on the comments that Mahomes made after Sunday’s win as well, there may be more celebratory Disneyland trips in his future.

