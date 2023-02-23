Eric Bieniemy responds to criticism from LeSean McCoy

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy made headlines again this week for criticizing Eric Bieniemy, but the coach insists he has not been bothered by any of the remarks.

McCoy, who played one season for the Chiefs in 2019, has bashed Bieniemy on multiple occasions. The former Pro Bowl running back’s latest rant (video here) came after Bieniemy was named the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. McCoy questioned whether Bieniemy can succeed without Andy Reid and said Bieniemy had “nothing to do with the passing game at all” in Kansas City.

Bieniemy was asked on Thursday about McCoy’s comments. He took the high road.

“LeSean McCoy is a future Hall of Fame runner,” Bieniemy said. “Everyone is entitled to their own comments and how they feel. … He’s entitled to his own opinion. That’s life. You’ve got good, and you have bad. It does not impact me in any way. One thing that you learn in this position is you have to learn to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy going forward.”

Eric Bieniemy on LeSean McCoy’s comments: pic.twitter.com/mlJWn3rEKe — John Keim (@john_keim) February 23, 2023

McCoy said last year that Bieniemy has not landed a head coach job because he does not know how to talk to players. Several current and former Chiefs players have defended Bieniemy since. One ex-Chiefs star even threw a savage shot at McCoy this week.

Bieniemy will have a lot to prove with the Commanders. Many people feel he benefitted from holding the title of offensive coordinator under Reid, who calls plays and is one of the best offensive coaches in NFL history. If Washington’s offense has success in 2023 and beyond, that would do a lot to boost Bieniemy’s stock.