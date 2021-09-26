Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews rips refs over crucial call

The Kansas City Chiefs were on the wrong end of a critical call late in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee was quick to express her frustration with it.

The Chargers were facing 4th-and-9 with 46 seconds left in a 24-24 game when Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker was called for pass interference. That gave Los Angeles a first down at the Kansas City 20, and they scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown two plays later.

You can see the interference play below:

Huge Defensive Pass Interference on the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LMxXimeth9 — Alex. (@dubs4o8) September 26, 2021

For some reason, CBS did not show a closer look at the play. Mahomes’ fiancee Brittnay Matthews was at Arrowhead Stadium for the game, and she was disgusted with the call.

That call was TRASHHHHHH — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 26, 2021

The Chiefs actually had the ball with around 2 minutes left and a chance to win, but Mahomes threw a brutal interception to give L.A. the ball at around midfield. He should have never put Kansas City in that position.

Matthews, who welcomed a child with Mahomes earlier this year, has never been shy about expressing her opinion. This certainly isn’t the first time she has gone to bat for Mahomes and his team.