Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews rips refs over crucial call

September 26, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Kansas City Chiefs were on the wrong end of a critical call late in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee was quick to express her frustration with it.

The Chargers were facing 4th-and-9 with 46 seconds left in a 24-24 game when Chiefs cornerback DeAndre Baker was called for pass interference. That gave Los Angeles a first down at the Kansas City 20, and they scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown two plays later.

You can see the interference play below:

For some reason, CBS did not show a closer look at the play. Mahomes’ fiancee Brittnay Matthews was at Arrowhead Stadium for the game, and she was disgusted with the call.

The Chiefs actually had the ball with around 2 minutes left and a chance to win, but Mahomes threw a brutal interception to give L.A. the ball at around midfield. He should have never put Kansas City in that position.

Matthews, who welcomed a child with Mahomes earlier this year, has never been shy about expressing her opinion. This certainly isn’t the first time she has gone to bat for Mahomes and his team.

