Patrick Mahomes has funny tweet about losing 30 yards on sack

Patrick Mahomes has not made many headline-worthy blunders throughout his career, but the Kansas City Chiefs star had one uncharacteristic lowlight during Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. To his credit, Mahomes took it in stride.

Mahomes somehow lost 30 yards on a 3rd-down sack early in the first half. He was trying to escape pressure and make one of his usual mind-boggling plays, but linebacker Jerome Baker chased him down.

Pat McAfee had some fun talking about the Mahomes sack on his show Monday. McAfee said Mahomes has turned so many similar plays into positive gains in the past that he thought it may have been by design. That led to a great tweet from Mahomes about how it works when he’s playing “Madden.”

You can see the tweet and video below, but beware that the video contains some inappropriate language:

I swear it works on @EAMaddenNFL every time! https://t.co/hZRyW6mS5a — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2020

No player in the NFL has the ability to pull a rabbit out of a hat like Mahomes, so you can’t blame McAfee for thinking it was going to happen again. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is always finding new ways to burn defenses (like this crazy TD pass), but Baker was fast enough to prevent the Dolphins from becoming the latest victims.