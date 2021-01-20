Patrick Mahomes has ‘no symptoms’ ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hoping to be cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and it sounds like he remains on the right track.

Mahomes is expected to go through a light practice on Wednesday and then ramp up his work later in the week, which is consistent with what the Chiefs will be doing. While Mahomes still has to undergo more tests, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the QB is not experiencing any symptoms.

All of the news surrounding Mahomes’ status has been positive to this point. He was said to have cleared some “big steps” on Monday and Tuesday.

A report on Monday claimed Mahomes is dealing with more of a neck injury than a concussion. That is consistent with what Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported following Sunday’s game, which was that Mahomes was essentially choked out and nearly lost consciousness.

Mahomes was immediately placed in the concussion protocol after he was unsteady on his feet following a hit in the third quarter of Kansas City’s win over the Cleveland Browns. It initially looked like his head bounced off the turf, but replays showed Browns linebacker Mack Wilson had Mahomes around the neck as he dragged him to the ground. You can see the video of the play here.