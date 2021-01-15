Patrick Mahomes saves receipt on Odell Beckham tweet

Odell Beckham Jr. thinks the Cleveland Browns are going to pull off their second straight huge upset when they travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, and it looks like Patrick Mahomes has taken note of that confidence.

Beckham, who went down with a season-ending knee injury in October, tweeted on Thursday that people should prepare themselves for the Browns to knock off the defending Super Bowl champs.

“Don’t be suprised (sic) this weekend when they win….just throwin it out there now,” Beckham wrote.

Mahomes is saving the receipt. At one point, Mahomes hit the “like” button on Beckham’s tweet. We doubt it was an accident.

Mahomes unliked the tweet, but it certainly looks like he took note of it. Chiefs fans can only hope the reigning Super Bowl MVP uses it as bulletin-board material.

While Beckham didn’t say anything too outrageous, both the Browns and Chiefs have been given some bulletin-board material heading into Sunday’s games. Cleveland players will definitely be motivated by the tweet Sammy Watkins sent (see it here) earlier in the week.