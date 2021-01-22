Patrick Mahomes says he has cleared concussion protocol

Patrick Mahomes has been cleared to play in the AFC Championship Game.

After he practiced for the third consecutive day on Friday, Mahomes told reporters he has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes: "Everything has looked well and I'm out of concussion protocol now." Take a sigh of relief Chiefs fans QB1 is back under center pic.twitter.com/G2SHpzEsfd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 22, 2021

Mahomes said he went through several tests throughout the week and that he has experienced no “lingering effects” from the hit that knocked him out of last week’s game.

Mahomes was immediately placed in the concussion protocol after he was unsteady on his feet following a hit in the third quarter of Kansas City’s win over the Cleveland Browns. It initially looked like his head bounced off the turf, but replays showed Browns linebacker Mack Wilson had Mahomes around the neck as he dragged him to the ground. You can see the video of the play here.

A player does not actually have to sustain a concussion to be placed in concussion protocol, and there are questions about whether Mahomes ever actually had one. In any event, he is ready to try to lead the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl.