Video: Patrick Mahomes hilariously cut Travis Kelce off during White House visit

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House on Monday, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was required to step in to prevent a diplomatic incident.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented President Biden with a Chiefs jersey during the White House ceremony, as is customary at such occasions. As the photo op wrapped up, Kelce decided to try and take control of the presidential podium, which prompted an intervention from Mahomes.

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House pic.twitter.com/RYmGqPvDuZ — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) June 5, 2023

“So, I’ve been waiting for this,” Kelce began before Mahomes quickly pulled him away. The moment got a big laugh from the team and everyone else on-hand.

Kelce is known for his sometimes fiery interviews, particularly after games. Mahomes was not taking any chances with this one.

It’s probably a good thing the mayor of Cincinnati was not on hand for this one. Kelce might not have stepped away in that instance.