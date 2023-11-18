Patrick Queen fires back at Bengals LB’s dismissive take about Ravens

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen got into a social media spat with Cincinnati Bengals counterpart Germaine Pratt on Saturday over the outcome of Thursday’s game between the two teams.

The Ravens beat the Bengals 34-20 on Thursday in a game that saw Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow leave before halftime with what turned out to be a season-ending wrist injury. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, remarked on social media that the Ravens’ win was only down to Burrow’s injury.

Queen was not having that, firing back at Pratt and pointing out that the Bengals still got “cooked” on defense.

Y’all still got cooked on defense 😂 https://t.co/JniKzryG0i — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) November 18, 2023

Pratt tried to respond by arguing that Queen was happy about Burrow’s injury because the Bengals were targeting him, but the damage was done.

The game was close when Burrow got hurt, but the Ravens did control the first half and led 21-10 at halftime. Queen’s argument holds up better here.

Queen may not have necessarily been happy to see Burrow leave the game, but some Ravens fans seemed to be. Pratt probably has a problem with them, too.