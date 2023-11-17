Ravens fans pull disrespectful move after Joe Burrow injury

Baltimore Ravens fans did not give Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a pass just because he got injured.

The Bengals lost 34-20 against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Burrow was seen in serious pain as he tested his throwing arm on the sideline midway through the second quarter (video here). The Bengals eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game due to a wrist injury.

Ravens fans still showered Burrow with jeers after the game. Chants of “F–k Joe Burrow” were heard in the stadium during the “Thursday Night Football” postgame discussion.

Ravens fans chanting “F*** Joe Burrow” after a game where he got injured. Stay classy Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/4kIgOGdeAn — Bengals Ben 🐅 (@bengalsben513) November 17, 2023

Burrow went 11/17 for 101 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions before his exit from the contest.

Ravens fans literally added insult to injury after their team rose to 8-3 and took a full-game lead over the rest of the AFC North. The Bengals fell to the bottom of the division with their 5-5 record.

However, the Ravens did not escape Thursday unscathed. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a scary-looking ankle injury on a controversial tackle from Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.