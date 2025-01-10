Former Patriots All-Pro gets fired by Dolphins

A former champion player for the New England Patriots is now looking for new employment.

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they have fired wide receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker. Miami is parting ways with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman as well.

Welker, now 43, is best known for his stint as a wide receiver for the Patriots from 2007-12, making five All-Pro teams, earning five Pro Bowl nods, and leading the NFL in receptions three times. He retired as a player after the 2015 season and proceeded to go into coaching.

In 2022, Welker ascended to his position as wide receivers coach in Miami, following Mike McDaniel over from the San Francisco 49ers. But the 8-9 Dolphins were largely confused on offense this season, regressing to 14th in the NFL in pass yards per game after finishing first in that metric in 2023. The team is also dealing with some very unhappy receivers right now, and they have decided that Welker now has to go.