Patriots announce big plan to honor Tom Brady

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said earlier this year that he plans to honor Tom Brady for the quarterback’s contributions to the franchise, and that will begin as soon as the 2023 season kicks off.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that they will pay tribute to Brady at their home opener this upcoming season.

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium. Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

The exact date of the game has not yet been revealed, as the NFL is releasing its full 2023 schedule on Thursday evening.

Kraft also shared the news during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.” Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough, and I’m happy to tell you that I have invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game to let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years,” Kraft. “It’ll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us during his 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

After it became clear that Brady was retiring for good, Kraft mentioned one particular way he would like to honor the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady and Bill Belichick were not on the best terms when Brady left New England. We have since seen numerous signs that there are no hard feelings between the two. Kraft was not about to let any of that drama stand in the way of acknowledging Brady’s accomplishments.