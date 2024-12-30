Patriots not ruling out 1 big move in high-stakes Week 18 game

The New England Patriots suddenly have a lot at stake in their final game of the regular season, and most fans want to see Drake Maye finish the year on the bench. There is a chance that could happen.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked on Monday if the team has given consideration to resting Maye for their Week 18 finale against the Buffalo Bills. Mayo did not rule it out and said “everything is in consideration.”

“I would say right now everything is in consideration and we’ll see how the week goes. … It’s the last game of the season and we have to look forward,” Mayo said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s a journey. It’s trying to be present and win this football game, but we have to look out the front windshield and where we want to go.”

Maye had a couple of injury scares during Saturday’s 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie quarterback left for a concussion check following a huge hit to the head on New England’s first drive of the game. He was eventually cleared to return. Maye took another hit to the head while sliding in the second quarter, but he remained in.

Since Maye has a tendency to scramble and open himself up to hits, the Patriots could sit him in Week 18 and claim they are simply protecting the No. 3 overall pick’s health. However, they could have much bigger motives.

After both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants won on Sunday, the Patriots now have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they beat the Bills, they could even fall out of the top four. Mayo will be motivated to win amid the recent criticism he has faced. The players will likely feel the same.

But ownership and the front office almost certainly want a loss. The Patriots appear to have their quarterback of the future in Maye, so they do not need the No. 1 pick. Securing that pick would put them in an excellent position to trade back a few spots, stock pile more draft picks, and still secure an impact player. There is no question that a loss in Week 18 is better for the franchise overall.

Patriots fans have laid out a four-step plan that they believe can turn things around in a hurry for the team. That plan starts with a loss to the Bills, who will be resting their starters. New England’s best chance of losing might be to sit Maye.