Patriots CB gets final resolution on June gun arrest

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones made headlines for the wrong reasons in June.

The 5’9″ defensive back was arrested for allegedly being in possession of two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage as he attempted to board a flight at Logan Airport in Boston. Jones was charged with nine different counts of weapons violations, including unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

On Tuesday, Jones had reportedly reached an agreement with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Jones is expected to serve a year of probation and 48 hours of community service. The court document obtained by Chris Mason of Mass Live showed that all of Jones’ weapons charges have been dropped.

The document stated that the state attorney’s office could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Jones was cognizant of the firearms being kept in his bag at the time of the incident.

“Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football,” said Jones’ attorney Rosemary Scapicchio.

Jones was the Patriots’ fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product tallied 2 interceptions and 30 combined tackles in his rookie campaign.