Report: Patriots could trade one of their highest-paid players

The New England Patriots are reportedly open to trading one of their highest-paid players ahead of the 2025 season.

Veteran safety Kyle Dugger is “known to be available for trade” ahead of Week 1, according to a Wednesday report from Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. The same is true for linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

The Patriots are said to have discussed a potential Dugger trade with at least one team recently. New England’s front office has been listening to offers for both Dugger and Jennings since earlier in the offseason.

Dugger, a second-round pick in 2020, dealt with an ankle injury last season and was limited to 13 games. He sat out of early spring practices and has seemingly fallen down the depth chart in Mike Vrabel’s first training camp as head coach of the Patriots.

Dugger has 424 total tackles and 9 interceptions across his five NFL seasons. Many were stunned when the Patriots drafted him 37th overall out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne University, but he developed into a quality starter and received Pro Bowl consideration in 2022.

The 29-year-old Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million extension prior to the 2024 season. He is one of the highest-paid players on New England’s roster, which is likely the main reason the team is open to dealing him.

Dugger’s salary may prevent him from garnering significant interest on the trade market. It is possible that the Patriots are planning to cut him ahead of the season anyway, so interested teams might prefer to wait and see if he becomes a free agent.