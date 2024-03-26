Former Patriots running back retires at 27

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is calling it a career.

Harris on Monday announced his official retirement in an Instagram post. The 27-year-old expressed gratitude for the all people who were a part of his journey and sent a message to his infant son Damien Harris II.

“For the past 20 years, playing the game of football has been one of the greatest privileges in my life. … Today I am grateful I have found the strength to walk away from the game I love so much,” wrote Harris.

The Patriots selected Harris out of Alabama in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in New England. After playing sparingly during his rookie year, Harris led the Patriots in rushing yards in each of his next two seasons.

Harris rushed for a total of 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns on 449 carries as a member of the Patriots. His 15 rushing touchdowns in 2021 tied for second in the entire NFL.

After playing out his rookie contract in Foxborough, Harris signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

Injuries plagued Harris’ brief tenure in Buffalo. His 2023 season came to an end during the Bills’ Week 6 contest against the New York Giants. Harris took a brutal hit and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.

In six games with the Bills, Harris rushed for 94 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries.