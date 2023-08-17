 Skip to main content
Patriots drop potential hint regarding Ezekiel Elliott usage

August 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ezekiel Elliott talks with the media

The New England Patriots added Ezekiel Elliott as a free agent to spell starter Rhamondre Stevenson, but there may be another wrinkle to his role this year.

The Patriots took part in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, leading reporters to get a glimpse as to how some players might be used. Chad Graff of The Athletic was quick to note that Elliott was getting looks in goal line sets for New England.

It would be no real surprise to see Elliott deployed at the goal line. He is, after all, seen as a bruising back that could be potent in short yardage situations. Stevenson fantasy owners will not be thrilled, but Elliott could nab a lot of touchdowns this season under the right circumstances.

Elliott landed an incentive-laden deal with New England on Monday. Even if he is not the clear lead back with the Patriots, it sounds like he will have a noteworthy role.

Ezekiel ElliottNew England Patriots
