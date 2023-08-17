Patriots drop potential hint regarding Ezekiel Elliott usage

The New England Patriots added Ezekiel Elliott as a free agent to spell starter Rhamondre Stevenson, but there may be another wrinkle to his role this year.

The Patriots took part in a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, leading reporters to get a glimpse as to how some players might be used. Chad Graff of The Athletic was quick to note that Elliott was getting looks in goal line sets for New England.

A potential sign of what’s to come? Ezekiel Elliott is getting run for the Patriots in a goal line situation against the Packers. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 17, 2023

It would be no real surprise to see Elliott deployed at the goal line. He is, after all, seen as a bruising back that could be potent in short yardage situations. Stevenson fantasy owners will not be thrilled, but Elliott could nab a lot of touchdowns this season under the right circumstances.

Elliott landed an incentive-laden deal with New England on Monday. Even if he is not the clear lead back with the Patriots, it sounds like he will have a noteworthy role.