Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones

December 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough.

The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At various points in the half, fans could be heard chanting for backup Bailey Zappe to replace starting quarterback Mac Jones.

As the New England offense failed to move the ball, the crowd only became more restless.

The anger was justified, as the Patriots were being shut out and had just one first down over midway through the second quarter. Jones was a pitiful 3/5 for 18 yards.

On the other hand, there is not much point putting Zappe in at this point. The New England offense is fundamentally broken under Matt Patricia, and that is unlikely to change no matter who is playing quarterback. That won’t quiet the criticism of Jones, though, and some of it even seems to be coming from within the locker room.

