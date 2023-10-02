Patriots get bad injury news on 2 key defensive players

The New England Patriots suffered a brutal 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and the news did not get any better for them a day later.

The Patriots will be without defensive back Christian Gonzalez and pass-rusher Matthew Judon indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury while Judon tore a lower bicep tendon, and both are seeking second opinions.

Patriots’ first-round pick Christian Gonzalez and pass-rushing standout Matthew Judon both are out indefinitely while they seek second opinions on their injuries, per sources. Gonzalez injured his shoulder, Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear. Two significant losses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

Gonzalez and Judon have been among the Patriots players that have performed well despite the team’s poor start to the season. Gonzalez has showed excellent playmaking potential as a rookie, while Judon collected four sacks in four games to start the year.

The Patriots were already a mess on offense, and these injuries will be a big blow to their defense. That could be a major problem with the team off to a 1-3 start already.