 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 2, 2023

Patriots get bad injury news on 2 key defensive players

October 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Bill Belichick with a headset

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the second half of their loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots suffered a brutal 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and the news did not get any better for them a day later.

The Patriots will be without defensive back Christian Gonzalez and pass-rusher Matthew Judon indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury while Judon tore a lower bicep tendon, and both are seeking second opinions.

Gonzalez and Judon have been among the Patriots players that have performed well despite the team’s poor start to the season. Gonzalez has showed excellent playmaking potential as a rookie, while Judon collected four sacks in four games to start the year.

The Patriots were already a mess on offense, and these injuries will be a big blow to their defense. That could be a major problem with the team off to a 1-3 start already.

Article Tags

Christian GonzalezMatthew JudonNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus