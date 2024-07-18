Interesting AFC team has shown interest in a Brandon Aiyuk trade

Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, and an interesting AFC team has reportedly shown interest in dealing for him.

CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson said this week that the New England Patriots had inquired with the Niners about a trade for Aiyuk. At the time, they were told the receiver was not available in a potential trade.

I’m told within the last couple of weeks the #Patriots reached out to the #49ers inquiring about WR Brandon Aiyuk again and were told the talented wide receiver was not being traded at the time, per source. pic.twitter.com/QhSmCBm7fW — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 16, 2024

Though Aiyuk has requested a trade, that does not mean the 49ers will give him what he wants. The team reportedly wants to keep him, though they could be saying that to maintain leverage in trade talks.

Aiyuk is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to make just over $14 million in the upcoming season. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

If the Patriots were to pull off a trade for Aiyuk, that would give rookie quarterback Drake Maye a significant weapon.