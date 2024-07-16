Report reveals 49ers’ stance on Brandon Aiyuk trade

Brandon Aiyuk wants out of San Francisco, but that does not mean the 49ers are going to grant the star wide receiver’s wish.

Aiyuk, who has been seeking a new contract this offseason, reportedly informed the 49ers on Tuesday that he would like to be traded. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has no plans to grant the request.

Teams that have reached out to the 49ers about a potential Aiyuk trade have been informed that the receiver is not available. Schefter noted that Deebo Samuel and Niners kicker Robbie Gould also requested trades in the past before agreeing to long-term extensions with San Francisco, so that outcome cannot be ruled out with Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, a former first-round pick out of Arizona State, is in the final year of his rookie contract. He is set to make just over $14 million this season.

The 49ers were said to have had a productive meeting with Aiyuk a few weeks back, though it does not seem to have gotten the two sides anywhere closer to a long-term agreement. Aiyuk has hinted at frustration with the team on numerous occasions this offseason and repeatedly raised questions with his social media activity.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He wants to capitalize on an incredibly hot wide receiver market, but the 49ers still have Deebo Samuel and drafted former Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round. For now, it sounds like John Lynch and company have no plans to part with Aiyuk unless they are blown away by a trade offer.