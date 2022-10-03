 Skip to main content
Patriots rookie has incredible quote after intercepting Aaron Rodgers

October 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
The New England Patriots lost Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in overtime, but they had to be pleased with the play of rookie cornerback Jack Jones. The fourth-round pick had a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers, as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

After the game, Jones was asked about his first career NFL interception and touchdown coming against a legend such as Rodgers. The rookie cornerback did not back down, saying it was “disrespectful” to try to beat him on an out route, as the Packers did on the play in question.

For what it’s worth, Jones has been putting his money where his mouth is. A video compilation showed that he has been selling out on out routes all season with the intention of getting the result he did on Sunday.

Rodgers probably was not worried about disrespecting a rookie cornerback, but Jones took it personally and it paid off for him. One has to admire the confidence, and it will probably get him noticed going forward. Maybe his play even came up during Rodgers’ lengthy conversation with Bill Belichick.

