Patriots signing veteran QB after trading Mac Jones

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face to Foxborough.

The Patriots are signing veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Brissett has reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal worth $8 million.

Source: #Patriots plan to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett. A reunion in New England. pic.twitter.com/Y3qZwMSg72 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Source: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Jacoby Brissett, who gets $8M on a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

The Patriots on Sunday traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for pennies on the dollar.

With New England’s clear void at QB, Brissett could provide veteran stability as the team navigates through their first year without Bill Belichick.

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Brissett played three games with New England as a rookie, completing 34 passes for 400 yards and no touchdowns. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2017 season in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The Patriots will be Brissett’s fifth team in five years. He played in just three games (0 starts) last season as a member of the Washington Commanders. Brissett threw for 224 yards with 3 touchdowns in limited action.

The Patriots, armed with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, are expected to seriously consider drafting a new franchise quarterback. While North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels appear to be among their projected options, another QB prospect has emerged as a dark horse for the Patriots’ pick.