Ex-Patriots player takes shot at the team

The New England Patriots made a somewhat surprising decision on Friday to release veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, and one of their former players was quick to criticize them for it.

Peppers, who has been a full-time starter in New England over the last two seasons, was cut by the Patriots days after he was placed on the initial roster. There has been some speculation that he had an off-field issue, but it appears head coach Mike Vrabel simply decided the 29-year-old is no longer a fit.

Veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who was also released by the Patriots earlier this offseason, took a shot at the team shortly after the Peppers news surfaced. Bentley first wrote “crazy” in a post on social media, and a follower replied asking him if he thinks Peppers was released because of a “scheme fit” issue.

That’s when Bentley became more critical of his former team.

“where (sic) great players can’t play in it? must (sic) be a helluva scheme,” Bentley wrote.

Peppers did have legal trouble last year, but that seems to have been resolved. He was arrested in October 2024 and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine. The arrest came following an alleged incident in which a woman claimed Peppers “hit her, choked her, took off her clothing and put her outside” after an argument became physical. You can read more about the allegations here.

Peppers was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list following the arrest and missed seven games. He was reinstated late in the season, and he pleaded guilty to the drug charge in January. A jury found him not guilty of all of the other charges.

Bentley played for the Patriots from 2018-2024 and was a productive player, so he may also feel some bitterness after the team moved on from him. Vrabel clearly has a vision in mind for what he wants his defense to look like, even if some veteran players are skeptical that it will work.