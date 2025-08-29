Former 1st-round pick gets cut by Patriots

The New England Patriots have moved on from a notable defensive player with the start of the 2025 regular season quickly approaching.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers was released by the Patriots on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Peppers was a full-time starter for the Patriots over the past two seasons. He originally joined the team in 2022 and signed a 3-year, $24 million contract extension prior to last season. Peppers was limited to just six games last season in large part because of off-field issues.

Peppers was arrested in October 2024 and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine. The arrest came following an alleged incident in which a woman claimed Peppers “hit her, choked her, took off her clothing and put her outside” after an argument became physical. You can read more about the allegations here.

Peppers was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list following the arrest and missed seven games. He was reinstated late in the season, and he pleaded guilty to the drug charge in January. A jury found the 29-year-old not guilty of all of the other charges.

Prior to signing with the Patriots in 2022, Peppers played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Browns drafted him out of Michigan in the first round (No. 25 overall) in 2017.

Peppers has 511 total tackles, 7 interceptions and 5.5 sacks in his career.