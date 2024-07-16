Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has big decision made in his gambling case

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested earlier this year on charges related to gambling, but he is no longer facing legal trouble.

The state of Louisiana has dropped the underage gambling and computer fraud charges that were previously filed against Boutte, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Boutte turned himself in back in January after Louisiana State Police issued a warrant for his arrest. The 22-year-old was charged with computer fraud, which is a felony, and a misdemeanor count of gaming prohibited for persons under 21.

Boutte was accused of creating a fraudulent online gaming account while he was underage so he could illegally gamble. He allegedly used the account to place thousands of different wagers, including some while he was still playing at LSU. Some of the wagers involved LSU football games. The wagers reportedly involved “several hundred thousand dollars.”

You can read more details of the allegations here.

The Patriots drafted Boutte in the sixth round last year. Police said the wide receiver’s gambling continued for a week after he was drafted. NFL rules permit gambling on sports as long as several key rules are followed.

Boutte played three seasons at LSU before being drafted by the Patriots in 2023. He played in 5 games as a rookie last year and had just 2 catches for 19 yards. He is battling for a roster spot this offseason.