Patriots LB thinks NFL targeted him with ‘random’ drug test

Many NFL players have openly said that they do not think the league’s drug testing program is truly random, and New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is the latest to subscribe to that theory.

Van Noy had his biggest game of the season in Thursday night’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran had two sacks and an interception, which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown. Van Noy was then drug tested on Friday morning, and he didn’t think there was anything random about it.

Yoooo y’all won’t believe this…… I make a couple plays last night and guess what happens??? The @NFL is drug testing me today 😂😂😂😂😂😂 you can’t make this up! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) November 19, 2021

The NFL has always maintained that its performance-enhancing drug tests are completely random. Many players have their suspicions, however. Myles Garrett has been tested multiple times this year, and he thinks it has something to do with what he wears during games. Heck, even a kicker cracked a joke after he was drug tested following a career game.

If the NFL is basing drug tests off of big performances, Van Noy shouldn’t have been the only Patriot who was asked to provide a sample on Monday. Their entire defense was dominant in a shutout effort.

Photo: Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports