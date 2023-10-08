Patriots reportedly made noteworthy change during practice

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made it clear heading into Week 5 that Mac Jones was not in danger of losing his starting job, but the team did make an interesting change in practice.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Bailey Zappe received an increase in reps during practice leading up to the Patriots’ game against the New Orleans Saints. Pelissero noted, however, that it is not “considered likely or imminent at this point” that Belichick will make a quarterback change.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones. No change is immiment, but Bailey Zappe did get more practice snaps; No limitations on #Rams WR Cooper Kupp; #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor cashes in with three years and $42M, but he’ll be eased in today. pic.twitter.com/UI079arKbO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

Even if the increased workload for Zappe is a coincidence, Jones has to play better if he wants to keep the starting job. He was benched last Sunday after throwing two interceptions in New England’s 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. One of the interceptions was a brutal pick-six when the Patriots had good field position (video here).

Belichick said Jones was not benched for poor performance and that there was “no sense leaving him in the game.” The coach likely knows that New England’s offensive line has been a disaster, though some of the mistakes in last week’s game were on Jones.

Zappe got some significant playing time last season after Jones and Brian Hoyer suffered injuries early in the year. Zappe appeared in four games and had a passer rating of 100.9. New England’s offense seemed to get a spark from the former Western Kentucky star, and one former Patriot even admitted that the locker room was split between Zappe and Jones.

It does not sound like a QB controversy is imminent, but there is no question Jones has to play better. We would not be surprised if Belichick was sending the former first-round pick a message by giving Zappe more reps in practice.