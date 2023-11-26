 Skip to main content
Patriots bench Mac Jones after brutal first half

November 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mac Jones in pads

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ brutal first half against the New York Giants has gotten him benched.

Bailey Zappe started the second half for the Patriots after a woeful first half that saw Jones throw a pair of interceptions to go along with a fumble.

Frankly, it is a surprise the Patriots waited as long as they did to make the change. In addition to the two turnovers, he simply looked lost on several throws, and he was not giving the Patriots much of a chance to compete on offense. Overall, he was 12/21 for 89 yards in the first half.

There has been speculation that Jones is playing through some sort of injury, but it hardly matters at this point. This marks the fourth time Jones has been benched this year, and one has to wonder if it might be the last chance he gets.

